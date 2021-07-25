Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $2.63 Million in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Magenta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $432.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.