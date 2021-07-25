Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $69,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.