Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.