Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Neogen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 624,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

