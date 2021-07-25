Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 334.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,207 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

