Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 120,417 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

