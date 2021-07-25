Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 25,807 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,807 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

