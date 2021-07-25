Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,508 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BERY stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.