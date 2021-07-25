Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,544 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

