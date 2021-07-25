Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 72,072 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 175,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $182.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.92. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

