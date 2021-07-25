Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

