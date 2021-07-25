JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 332.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,513 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

