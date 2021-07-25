Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $10.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.02. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

