Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,807,511 shares in the company, valued at $424,788,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,800. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

