Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $335.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,768,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.