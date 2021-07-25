Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $218,552.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00819916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,036,758,293 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.