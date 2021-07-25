Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

