Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 155,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,088. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

