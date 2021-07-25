JulSwap Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $464,030.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,541,204 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

