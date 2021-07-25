Jupiter Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $738,775.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00125368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00142542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,260.65 or 0.99716001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.31 or 0.00874060 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.