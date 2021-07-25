JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Reaches $92.16 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $92.16 million and $97.42 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

