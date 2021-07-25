JustLiquidity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $272.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.42 or 0.00155267 BTC on exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and $272.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,305.19 or 0.99703193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00861794 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

