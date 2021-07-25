Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Position Increased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 2.41% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $42,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALU stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.