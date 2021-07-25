Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.40. 335,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 205.61 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

