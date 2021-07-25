KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $45.25 million and approximately $4.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006021 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00083960 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

