Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $62,163.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,133.37 or 0.99895570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00871409 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

