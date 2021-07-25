KCL Capital L.P. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KCL Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lyft makes up approximately 3.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.16% of Lyft worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,870. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

