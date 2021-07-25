KCL Capital L.P. Acquires 481 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KCL Capital L.P. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 0.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.65, a P/E/G ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

