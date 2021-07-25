KCL Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 65,000 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,000. Baidu comprises 1.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.66. 7,606,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

