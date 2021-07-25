KCL Capital L.P. Buys 25,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

KCL Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 0.9% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.81.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,309. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

