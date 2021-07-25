KCL Capital L.P. Buys 38,992 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3,868.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 1.2% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.04, for a total transaction of $1,516,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,899,294 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.23. 2,874,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,425. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.88. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

