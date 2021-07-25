KCL Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 50,000 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vipshop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,963,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,406,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 10,250,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

