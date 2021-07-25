KCL Capital L.P. Has $17.50 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KCL Capital L.P. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 250.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $586.18. 890,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,556. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 781.57, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $414.60 and a one year high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

