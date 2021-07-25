KCL Capital L.P. Has $38.87 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KCL Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 227.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,760 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,760 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.6% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 14,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,311 shares of the software company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $625.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.59. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,265. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

