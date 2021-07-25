KCL Capital L.P. Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 7.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $83,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $18.60 on Friday, hitting $369.79. 33,694,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $375.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

