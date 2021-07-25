KCL Capital L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 173.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

ETSY stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.86. 2,789,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,938. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.