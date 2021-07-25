KCL Capital L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 1.0% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Twilio by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,318. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

