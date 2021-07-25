KCL Capital L.P. Invests $1.46 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.69. 44,275,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

