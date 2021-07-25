KCL Capital L.P. Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,587,000. Roblox comprises 1.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. 3,151,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

