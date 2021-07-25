KCL Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,200,000. Intel accounts for about 4.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 67,742,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

