KCL Capital L.P. Purchases 233,130 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KCL Capital L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 186.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,130 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 4.2% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

