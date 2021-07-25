KCL Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Five9 accounts for about 0.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Five9 by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,651 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,015.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

