KCL Capital L.P. Sells 22,500 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KCL Capital L.P. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.0% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML traded up $18.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $748.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,303. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $756.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $684.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.