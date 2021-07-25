KCL Capital L.P. Takes $2.11 Million Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. FTAC Olympus Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.2% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.74% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,118,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $30,566,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,612,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $18,498,000.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FTOC remained flat at $$10.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

