KCL Capital L.P. Takes $8.02 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 0.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $5,941,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $6,953,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.54. 523,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total transaction of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,376 shares of company stock valued at $77,895,539. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

