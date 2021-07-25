KCL Capital L.P. Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $10.78. 20,987,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,132,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

