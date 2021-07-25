Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,210 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.