KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

