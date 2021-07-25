KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

