KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

